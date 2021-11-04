Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its price target upped by equities researchers at MKM Partners from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Capri from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Cowen raised shares of Capri from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capri has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

CPRI stock traded up $3.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.96. The stock had a trading volume of 103,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,138. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Capri has a 1-year low of $22.33 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.35.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Capri had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.12%. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capri will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Capri news, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $989,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $562,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Capri by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 53,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Capri by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 821,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,764,000 after acquiring an additional 76,715 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capri by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 14,436 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capri by 1,833.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,245,000 after acquiring an additional 181,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in shares of Capri in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

