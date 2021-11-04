Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.15% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen raised Capri from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on Capri from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Capri from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Capri in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.81.

Shares of CPRI stock traded up $3.61 on Thursday, hitting $67.86. The stock had a trading volume of 27,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.52. Capri has a 1 year low of $22.33 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.35.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capri will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $562,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $989,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 53,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Capri by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 821,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,764,000 after buying an additional 76,715 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Capri by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 14,436 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Capri by 1,833.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,245,000 after buying an additional 181,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in Capri during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

