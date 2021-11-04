Capri (NYSE:CPRI) PT Raised to $70.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Capri in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Capri from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.81.

NYSE CPRI traded up $3.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,138. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.35. Capri has a twelve month low of $22.33 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.52.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Capri had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capri will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Capri news, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $989,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $562,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,052,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,641,000 after buying an additional 245,342 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter valued at $216,192,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Capri by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,167,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,345,000 after purchasing an additional 309,729 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in Capri by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,149,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,303,000 after purchasing an additional 360,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Capri by 185.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,621,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

