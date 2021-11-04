Carbon 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $549,385.00 (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. One Carbon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000378 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Carbon has traded 47.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Carbon has a market capitalization of $6.21 million and approximately $549,385.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001617 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.90 or 0.00085493 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.06 or 0.00074443 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.74 or 0.00101390 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,507.85 or 0.07285323 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,733.85 or 0.99770638 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00022452 BTC.

About Carbon

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,550,553 coins. Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . The official website for Carbon is crbn.io

Buying and Selling Carbon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

