Carbon Trading 47.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. One Carbon coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000378 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Carbon has traded up 47.6% against the dollar. Carbon has a market capitalization of $6.21 million and approximately $549,385.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001617 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.90 or 0.00085493 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.06 or 0.00074443 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.74 or 0.00101390 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,507.85 or 0.07285323 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,733.85 or 0.99770638 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00022452 BTC.

Carbon Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,550,553 coins. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio . Carbon’s official website is crbn.io

Carbon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

