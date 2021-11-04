Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $233.17

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $233.17 and last traded at $232.81, with a volume of 591 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $230.22.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.71.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $209.74 and its 200-day moving average is $199.46.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.24. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.18%.

In other news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.01, for a total transaction of $2,094,177.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,813,429.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 67,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.20, for a total transaction of $13,908,045.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,271 shares of company stock worth $29,999,092 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 15,000.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth $46,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth $78,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 44.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile (NYSE:CSL)

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.