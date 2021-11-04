Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Insider Brian Lynch Sells 15,900 Shares

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) insider Brian Lynch sold 15,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total transaction of $1,620,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:CRI traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $103.74. 431,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,740. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.17 and a 12 month high of $116.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.71.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $890.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.93 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Carter’s by 15.6% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Carter’s by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,508 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carter’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Carter’s by 3.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 130,085 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,649,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Carter’s by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,358 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter.

CRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Carter’s in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.20.

About Carter’s

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

