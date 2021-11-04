C&C Group (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) Stock Price Down 5.9%

C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) fell 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.50. 13,142 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 200% from the average session volume of 4,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.20 and its 200 day moving average is $3.39.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

