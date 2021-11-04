Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) Shares Down 1%

Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF)’s stock price was down 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 81,058 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 143% from the average daily volume of 33,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.55 and a beta of 1.85.

Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter.

Ceapro, Inc engages in the development and marketing of natural products for personal care, cosmetic, human, and animal health industries. It operates through the Active Ingredient Product Technology Industry, and Cosmeceutical Industry segments. The Active Ingredient Product Technology Industry segment involves the development of proprietary extraction technologies and the application of these technologies to the production and development and commercialization of active ingredients derived from oats and other renewable plant resources for healthcare and cosmetic industries.

