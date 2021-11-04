Celo Achieves Market Cap of $2.21 Billion (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Celo has a total market capitalization of $2.21 billion and approximately $66.73 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Celo has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Celo coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.35 or 0.00010326 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Celo Profile

Celo’s launch date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 347,297,758 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official website is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

