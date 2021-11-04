Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Raised to C$19.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective upped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$15.50 to C$19.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$17.00 price target on Cenovus Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.93.

CVE traded up C$0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$15.48. 5,735,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,288,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.20. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of C$4.66 and a 12-month high of C$15.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.00. The company has a market cap of C$31.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 351.14.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

