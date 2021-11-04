Chardan Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for GenSight Biologics (OTCMKTS:GSGTF)

GenSight Biologics (OTCMKTS:GSGTF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Chardan Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of GenSight Biologics stock remained flat at $$8.45 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.69 and its 200-day moving average is $9.35. GenSight Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30.
GenSight Biologics Company Profile
Featured Story: What is systematic risk?
Receive News & Ratings for GenSight Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GenSight Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.