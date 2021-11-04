Chardan Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for GenSight Biologics (OTCMKTS:GSGTF)

GenSight Biologics (OTCMKTS:GSGTF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Chardan Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of GenSight Biologics stock remained flat at $$8.45 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.69 and its 200-day moving average is $9.35. GenSight Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30.

GenSight Biologics Company Profile

GenSight Biologics SA is a clinical-stage gene therapy company. It engages in research and development of novel therapies for mitochondrial and neurodegenerative. The company also provides ophthalmology services which develops products to restore eyesight to patients suffering from retinal diseases. GenSight Biologics was founded by Bernard Jacques Alex Gilly, Botond Roska, Jean Bennett, Connie Cepko, Luk H.

