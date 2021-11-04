Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.47% of Penumbra worth $47,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 178.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 108.0% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 122.8% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $277.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.00. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 644.98, a PEG ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.26. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.49 and a 12-month high of $320.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $184.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.77 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.00.

In related news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.24, for a total value of $3,642,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,642,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Surbhi Sarna sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.06, for a total transaction of $252,200.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,403 shares of company stock worth $18,018,169. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

