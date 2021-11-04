Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $44.44 Million Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,141,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,191 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.29% of Arch Capital Group worth $44,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,909,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,923,000 after purchasing an additional 867,475 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,306,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,863,000 after acquiring an additional 51,429 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 42,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,235,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,962 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 7,132.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,293,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,704 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.22.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $210,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $43.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.92. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $30.77 and a twelve month high of $43.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

