Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $44.70 Million Stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,898,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,880 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.44% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $44,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $495,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PEB opened at $25.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.89. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34). The company had revenue of $238.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.39 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 56.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 210.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.74%.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.