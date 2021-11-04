Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $46.16 Million Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 261,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,991 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of Medpace worth $46,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the first quarter valued at about $4,891,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 37.6% in the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 22.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 7.8% in the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 12.1% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

MEDP stock opened at $224.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.33 and a beta of 1.33. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.54 and a 12 month high of $229.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.68.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $295.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.55 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.13, for a total transaction of $2,091,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,601 shares of company stock valued at $8,859,425 in the last three months. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

MEDP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 price objective on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

