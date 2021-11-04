Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,571 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.03% of CMC Materials worth $45,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCMP. Southernsun Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,637,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in CMC Materials by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 716,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,656,000 after buying an additional 130,421 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in CMC Materials by 4,008.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,377,000 after buying an additional 90,382 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in CMC Materials by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,189,000 after buying an additional 82,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in CMC Materials by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 399,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,578,000 after buying an additional 80,247 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on CMC Materials in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised CMC Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on CMC Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.30.

Shares of CMC Materials stock opened at $139.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.11. CMC Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.19 and a fifty-two week high of $198.60.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $309.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.54 million. CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is 24.63%.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

