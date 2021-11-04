Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Chesapeake Utilities updated its FY 2025 guidance to $6.050-$6.250 EPS.

Chesapeake Utilities stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $132.21. 40,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,837. Chesapeake Utilities has a 12-month low of $98.44 and a 12-month high of $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 784 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total value of $103,574.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 1,393 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $183,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,468 shares of company stock worth $325,891 over the last three months. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,879 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.50% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $10,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

CPK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

