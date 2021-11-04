Chorus Aviation (CHR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect Chorus Aviation to post earnings of C$0.09 per share for the quarter.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$199.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$222.00 million.

Shares of CHR opened at C$4.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$715.93 million and a P/E ratio of 53.73. Chorus Aviation has a 12-month low of C$2.99 and a 12-month high of C$5.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 297.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.93 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.34.

CHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$5.40 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chorus Aviation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.43.

Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

