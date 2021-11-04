Christine Yoon Oh Sells 10,000 Shares of OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Stock

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) CFO Christine Yoon Oh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $128,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of OP Bancorp stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $12.48. 35,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,082. OP Bancorp has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $13.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.33 and a 200 day moving average of $10.38.
OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.13.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in OP Bancorp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 855,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,602,000 after acquiring an additional 14,238 shares during the period. KLK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OP Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,013,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in OP Bancorp by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 471,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after buying an additional 58,809 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc grew its holdings in OP Bancorp by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 411,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after buying an additional 58,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in OP Bancorp by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 241,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 44,264 shares in the last quarter.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OP Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday.
OP Bancorp Company Profile
OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.
