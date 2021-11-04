Christine Yoon Oh Sells 10,000 Shares of OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Stock

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) CFO Christine Yoon Oh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $128,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of OP Bancorp stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $12.48. 35,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,082. OP Bancorp has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $13.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.33 and a 200 day moving average of $10.38.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in OP Bancorp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 855,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,602,000 after acquiring an additional 14,238 shares during the period. KLK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OP Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,013,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in OP Bancorp by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 471,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after buying an additional 58,809 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc grew its holdings in OP Bancorp by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 411,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after buying an additional 58,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in OP Bancorp by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 241,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 44,264 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OP Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

