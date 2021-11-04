Chrono.tech Trading 17% Lower This Week (TIME)

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. One Chrono.tech coin can now be purchased for approximately $42.99 or 0.00070210 BTC on exchanges. Chrono.tech has a total market cap of $30.53 million and $404,253.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Chrono.tech has traded 17% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00050887 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.84 or 0.00234908 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00012454 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004625 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000465 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.20 or 0.00096680 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Chrono.tech Coin Profile

TIME is a coin. Its launch date was December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech . The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

Chrono.tech Coin Trading

