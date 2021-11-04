CI Financial (CIX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.81 per share for the quarter.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$662.43 million during the quarter.

Shares of TSE CIX opened at C$29.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.21. CI Financial has a 52 week low of C$14.91 and a 52 week high of C$29.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$25.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.59%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on CI Financial to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CI Financial to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CI Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. CIBC lifted their target price on CI Financial from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CI Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.14.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

