CI Financial (CIXX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $662.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.30 million. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CI Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CIXX opened at $23.84 on Thursday. CI Financial has a one year low of $11.68 and a one year high of $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion and a PE ratio of 13.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.143 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.15%.

CIXX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins upped their target price on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TD Securities raised their price target on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.06.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

