Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $61.45

Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $61.45 and last traded at $61.16, with a volume of 16371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.20.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CIEN shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price target on Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.18.

Get Ciena alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.83.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.41 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 13.55%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $167,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $111,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,669 shares of company stock worth $2,376,989 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Company Profile (NYSE:CIEN)

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.