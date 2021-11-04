Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $61.45

Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $61.45 and last traded at $61.16, with a volume of 16371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.20.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on CIEN shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price target on Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.18.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.83.
In related news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $167,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $111,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,669 shares of company stock worth $2,376,989 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ciena Company Profile (NYSE:CIEN)
Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.
