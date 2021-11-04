Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) VP Sells $2,105,139.60 in Stock

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 25,290 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $2,105,139.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CRUS traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.99. 12,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,467. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.83. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.64 and a 1 year high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $465.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.38 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRUS shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.83 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,578,000 after acquiring an additional 108,371 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 67.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,182,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,639,000 after purchasing an additional 475,050 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 15.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,099,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,624,000 after acquiring an additional 146,951 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 64.6% in the first quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,999,000 after purchasing an additional 407,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,007,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,719,000 after acquiring an additional 25,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

