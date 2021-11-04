Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07), reports. Clearwater Analytics updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
CWAN traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.65. 660,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,173. Clearwater Analytics has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $27.68.
In other Clearwater Analytics news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 130,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.40 per share, for a total transaction of $2,923,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
About Clearwater Analytics
Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.
Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)
Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.