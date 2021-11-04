Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07), reports. Clearwater Analytics updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

CWAN traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.65. 660,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,173. Clearwater Analytics has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $27.68.

In other Clearwater Analytics news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 130,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.40 per share, for a total transaction of $2,923,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CWAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.89.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

