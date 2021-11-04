CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $163.88.

CCMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of CMC Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of CMC Materials in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CMC Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in CMC Materials by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 89,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,068,000 after purchasing an additional 8,211 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in CMC Materials by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,873,000 after purchasing an additional 22,928 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in CMC Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,617,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in CMC Materials by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 344,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,490,000 after purchasing an additional 47,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CMC Materials by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 305,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,670,000 after purchasing an additional 105,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMC Materials stock opened at $139.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. CMC Materials has a 12-month low of $119.19 and a 12-month high of $198.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.11.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $309.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.54 million. CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CMC Materials will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.63%.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.