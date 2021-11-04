CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Issues Earnings Results

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. CNH Industrial updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CNHI stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,834,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,712,235. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.60. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $18.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 77.48 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on CNHI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.