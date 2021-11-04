Collective (CO2) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $272.00

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. One Collective coin can now be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Collective has traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar. Collective has a market cap of $182,928.27 and approximately $272.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00050036 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003203 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $155.24 or 0.00250890 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00012168 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.70 or 0.00098107 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000436 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Collective

Collective is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 261,918 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Collective Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collective directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collective should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Collective using one of the exchanges listed above.

