Comparing Minim (MINM) & Its Peers

Minim (NASDAQ: MINM) is one of 40 public companies in the “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Minim to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Minim and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minim -2.79% -68.03% -16.78% Minim Competitors -32.83% -18.98% -3.52%

Minim has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Minim’s rivals have a beta of 3.66, meaning that their average stock price is 266% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Minim and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Minim $47.99 million -$3.86 million 38.75 Minim Competitors $690.15 million -$14.03 million -72.50

Minim’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Minim. Minim is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Minim and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Minim 0 0 2 0 3.00 Minim Competitors 188 705 1226 44 2.52

Minim presently has a consensus target price of $2.88, indicating a potential upside of 85.48%. As a group, “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies have a potential upside of 4.86%. Given Minim’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Minim is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.8% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are owned by institutional investors. 61.9% of Minim shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Minim beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Minim Company Profile

Minim, Inc. is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work. The company was founded by Frank Blase Manning and Peter Robin Kramer in May 1977 and is headquartered in Manchester, NH.

