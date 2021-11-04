Comparing Tower One Wireless (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) & Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA)

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) and Tower One Wireless (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Processa Pharmaceuticals and Tower One Wireless, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Processa Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Tower One Wireless 0 0 0 0 N/A

Processa Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 177.01%. Given Processa Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Processa Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Tower One Wireless.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Processa Pharmaceuticals and Tower One Wireless’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Processa Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$14.41 million ($1.38) -5.23 Tower One Wireless $6.81 million 1.45 -$1.76 million N/A N/A

Tower One Wireless has higher revenue and earnings than Processa Pharmaceuticals.

Risk and Volatility

Processa Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.13, meaning that its share price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tower One Wireless has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Processa Pharmaceuticals and Tower One Wireless’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Processa Pharmaceuticals N/A -71.82% -64.42% Tower One Wireless -90.57% N/A -23.61%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.7% of Processa Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 26.5% of Processa Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Processa Pharmaceuticals beats Tower One Wireless on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Processa Pharmaceuticals

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug products for the treatment of serious medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, which is intended for the treatment of Necrobiosis Lipoidica. The company was founded by David Young, Patrick Lin, Sian E. Bigora, Wendy Guy, and Chang Rung Chen on March 29, 2011 and is headquartered in Hanover, MD.

About Tower One Wireless

Tower One Wireless Corp. owns, develops, and operates build-to-suit multitenant communications structures in Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the leasing of space on communications sites to mobile network operators. The company also provides tower-related services, including site acquisition, zoning and permitting, structural analysis, and construction. Tower One Wireless Corp. was founded in 2015 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

