Compound (COMP) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $255.99 Million

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Compound has a total market capitalization of $2.20 billion and $255.99 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound coin can currently be bought for $364.75 or 0.00593931 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Compound has traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000870 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000058 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 55.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000016 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,018,895 coins. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

