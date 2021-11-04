comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.69 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) will post sales of $91.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for comScore’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $90.79 million and the highest estimate coming in at $92.60 million. comScore posted sales of $87.95 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that comScore will report full-year sales of $367.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $367.00 million to $367.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $385.74 million, with estimates ranging from $382.27 million to $389.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for comScore.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.10). comScore had a negative net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 34.08%. The business had revenue of $87.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.37 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCOR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded comScore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on comScore from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other news, insider William Paul Livek acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,064,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,841.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brent David Rosenthal acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $48,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 60,676 shares of company stock valued at $215,755. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCOR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of comScore during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of comScore during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of comScore during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of comScore during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of comScore during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SCOR opened at $3.96 on Thursday. comScore has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $5.25. The company has a market cap of $325.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.82.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

