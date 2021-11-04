Concierge Technologies (OTCMKTS:CNCG) Shares Down 2.7%

Concierge Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCG)’s share price dropped 2.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.55 and last traded at $3.65. Approximately 1,482 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 3,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.55.

About Concierge Technologies (OTCMKTS:CNCG)

Concierge Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of financial services, food manufacturing, security systems, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: U.SA Investment Fund Management, U.SA Beauty Products, New Zealand Food Industry, and Canada Security Alarm Systems.

