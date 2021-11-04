Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Announces Earnings Results

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Continental Resources had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 7.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS.

Shares of CLR traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.65. The company had a trading volume of 5,140,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,161. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 3.13. Continental Resources has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $55.48.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.78.

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

