CONTRACOIN (CTCN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $158,639.00

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 64.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 4th. One CONTRACOIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00000859 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CONTRACOIN has a market capitalization of $23.01 million and approximately $158,639.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded up 91% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000365 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000303 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00092159 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000068 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About CONTRACOIN

CONTRACOIN (CRYPTO:CTCN) is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,309,270 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

