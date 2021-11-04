Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $3.59 EPS

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported ($6.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.64) by ($3.59), Fidelity Earnings reports. Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. Cooper-Standard updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Cooper-Standard stock traded down $5.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.06. The stock had a trading volume of 345,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,051. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $374.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 3.16. Cooper-Standard has a one year low of $17.55 and a one year high of $47.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.69.

Separately, Sidoti started coverage on Cooper-Standard in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Oss Stephen A. Van purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,878.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cooper-Standard stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,463 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,479 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.40% of Cooper-Standard worth $6,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc engages in the manufactures sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems. Its products include rubber & plastic sealing, fuel & brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.

