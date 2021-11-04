Corey E. Thomas Sells 50,000 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Stock

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total transaction of $6,277,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of RPD traded up $7.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $136.30. 1,100,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,224. Rapid7, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.82 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.25 and a 200-day moving average of $104.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.85 and a beta of 1.31.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rapid7 in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Rapid7 by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Rapid7 by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. 99.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RPD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.60.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

