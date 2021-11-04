Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.550-$0.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Corporate Office Properties Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.260-$2.280 EPS.
NYSE:OFC opened at $28.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $30.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.
Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $174.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.22 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 8.80%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OFC. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.67.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 55.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,099 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $11,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile
Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.
