Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.550-$0.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Corporate Office Properties Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.260-$2.280 EPS.

NYSE:OFC opened at $28.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $30.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $174.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.22 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 8.80%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 51.89%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OFC. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 55.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,099 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $11,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

