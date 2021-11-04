Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.260-$2.280 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Corporate Office Properties Trust also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.550-$0.570 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.67.

NYSE OFC opened at $28.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $30.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.95.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $174.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.89%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 55.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 412,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,099 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $11,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

