Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $440.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Coterra Energy stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.75. 7,072,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,780,283. Coterra Energy has a 12-month low of $14.28 and a 12-month high of $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of -0.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.68.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 102.33%.
About Coterra Energy
Coterra Energy, Inc engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
