Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $440.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Coterra Energy stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.75. 7,072,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,780,283. Coterra Energy has a 12-month low of $14.28 and a 12-month high of $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of -0.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 102.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy, Inc engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

