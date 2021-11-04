Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.730-$2.770 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:CUZ opened at $39.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Cousins Properties has a twelve month low of $25.68 and a twelve month high of $40.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $185.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.56 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 16.36%. Cousins Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 44.60%.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $48.00 price target for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cousins Properties stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 277,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,164 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.19% of Cousins Properties worth $10,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

