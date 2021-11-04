Cowen Trims Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Target Price to $175.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Cowen from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.44% from the stock’s current price.
WING has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist lowered their price target on Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wingstop from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Wingstop from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Wingstop from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.56.
Wingstop stock traded up $9.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $161.38. The stock had a trading volume of 14,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,522. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 168.42, a P/E/G ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.27. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $112.49 and a 52-week high of $187.35.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 11.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 0.8% in the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 11.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 9.9% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 12.5% in the third quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 2,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period.
About Wingstop
Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.
