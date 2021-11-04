Cowen Trims Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Target Price to $175.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Cowen from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.44% from the stock’s current price.

WING has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist lowered their price target on Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wingstop from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Wingstop from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Wingstop from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.56.

Wingstop stock traded up $9.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $161.38. The stock had a trading volume of 14,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,522. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 168.42, a P/E/G ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.27. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $112.49 and a 52-week high of $187.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $65.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 11.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 0.8% in the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 11.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 9.9% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 12.5% in the third quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 2,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

