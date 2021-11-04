Credit Suisse AG Buys 3,586 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,167 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.34% of Armstrong World Industries worth $17,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter worth about $60,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter worth about $131,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 13.3% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AWI opened at $108.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.60. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.84 and a 1 year high of $113.83.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $292.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.01 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 23.14%.

AWI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.11.

In other news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $1,249,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

