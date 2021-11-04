Credit Suisse AG Buys 8,121 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 36.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,121 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.16% of AMERCO worth $17,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its stake in AMERCO by 76.2% during the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 447,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $263,858,000 after purchasing an additional 193,552 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in AMERCO by 169.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 127,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,962,000 after purchasing an additional 79,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in AMERCO by 26.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 271,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,861,000 after purchasing an additional 55,849 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AMERCO by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 739,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $435,853,000 after purchasing an additional 35,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AMERCO by 50.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 83,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,118,000 after purchasing an additional 27,798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.79% of the company’s stock.

Get AMERCO alerts:

AMERCO stock opened at $754.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $683.60 and its 200 day moving average is $623.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. AMERCO has a 52-week low of $352.37 and a 52-week high of $757.24.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $17.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $9.54. AMERCO had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 47.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd.

About AMERCO

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.