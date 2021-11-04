Credit Suisse AG Sells 1,425,262 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,793,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,425,262 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.40% of TechnipFMC worth $15,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 16.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,025,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,896 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 70.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,173,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423,524 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 791.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 177,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 157,613 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 28.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 66,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 14,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the second quarter worth $130,000. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTI opened at $7.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.08. TechnipFMC plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.73 and a fifty-two week high of $13.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 2.11.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FTI shares. TheStreet raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.60 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TechnipFMC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.93.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

