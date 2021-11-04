Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Acquires 29,101 Shares

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 29,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.45 per share, for a total transaction of $798,822.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 27th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 11,529 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.30 per share, with a total value of $314,741.70.

On Monday, October 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 16,679 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.68 per share, with a total value of $444,995.72.

On Friday, September 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 500 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.81 per share, for a total transaction of $15,905.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 41,573 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,301,650.63.

On Monday, September 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 163,303 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,890,924.85.

On Friday, September 17th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 309,022 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.93 per share, for a total transaction of $9,558,050.46.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 196,356 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.02 per share, with a total value of $6,090,963.12.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 18,249 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.99 per share, with a total value of $565,536.51.

On Friday, September 3rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 46,173 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.76 per share, with a total value of $1,420,281.48.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 40,761 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $1,181,253.78.

Shares of CRCT stock traded down $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $29.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,273. Cricut, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $47.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.22.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $334.49 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays downgraded Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cricut by 78.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cricut in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cricut in the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. 12.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

