CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $160.75.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRSP. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other news, CFO Michael John Tomsicek sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $3,463,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,941.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,788.8% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 97,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,726,000 after buying an additional 91,999 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 9.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 15.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,355,000 after buying an additional 6,066 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 22.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 177.7% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 7,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

CRSP stock opened at $96.88 on Thursday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $88.29 and a twelve month high of $220.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.83 and its 200-day moving average is $120.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 2.09.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

