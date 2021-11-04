CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target Cut to $172.00

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $185.00 to $172.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 82.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CRSP. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company.

One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.71.

CRSP stock traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.43. 44,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,828,823. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.83 and its 200 day moving average is $120.00. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $88.29 and a 12-month high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.08. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 49.52%. Analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael John Tomsicek sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $3,463,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,941.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 160.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 23,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. 51.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

