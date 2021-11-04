CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $289.46.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRWD. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Summit Insights upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.34, for a total value of $1,036,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total value of $1,408,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,899 shares of company stock valued at $41,127,524 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 78.3% during the second quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,304,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $2,443,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,612.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 305,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,813,000 after buying an additional 294,036 shares during the period. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the second quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 28,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the first quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 123,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,492,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $270.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.95. The company has a market cap of $61.76 billion, a PE ratio of -326.08 and a beta of 1.34. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $118.10 and a fifty-two week high of $297.40.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

